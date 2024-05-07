Passport fees update: Check latest details here

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2024) The Federal government increased fast-track passport fees, the sources close to the development revealed on Tuesday.

They said that the citizens would now pay an extra Rs2,500 for the essential travel document over a five-year period.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports issued a detailed notification carrying the required information for the citizens to get passport.

Under the revised fee structure, the fast-track passport would now cost Rs12,500 and Rs32,000.

Under the updated rates, the fee for a 36-page passport, valid for five years and expedited on a fast-track basis, was increased by Rs2,500 to Rs12,500.

The fee, for a ten-year valid 36-page passport, the citizen would now pay Rs23,000.

Furthermore, the fee for a 10-year machine-readable passport with 36 pages is set at Rs16,200, while a 10-year machine-readable passport with 72 pages costs Rs25,200. Similarly, a 10-year machine-readable passport with 100 pages is available for Rs32,000.

For instance, the fee for an ordinary 36-page passport for five years has increased from Rs3,000 to Rs4,500, while the urgent processing fee has risen from Rs5,000 to Rs7,500. For a 10-year validity 36-page passport, citizens will now pay Rs6,700 instead of Rs4,500, with the urgent fee climbing to Rs11,200.

For a 72-page passport, citizens will pay Rs8,200 for ordinary processing over five years, and Rs13,500 for urgent processing. For a 10-year validity 72-page passport, Rs12,400 and Rs20,200 have been set for normal and urgent processing respectively.

Regarding the 100-page passport, citizens will now pay Rs9,000 for standard processing over five years, and Rs18,000 for urgent processing. For a 10-year validity 100-page passport, Rs13,500 has been set for normal processing, and Rs27,000 for urgent processing.

Earlier, on March 7, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports had announced a significant hike in passport fees, with citizens now required to pay an additional 50 percent for ordinary and urgent passports.