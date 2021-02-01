UrduPoint.com
Passport Office Formally Inaugurated In Kot Addu

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Passport office formally inaugurated in Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Housing and Works Mian Shabbir Ali Qureshi has formally inaugurated a passport office to facilitate locals in Kot Addu.

On the occasion, he informed that it was demanded by the people of the area which was met by PTI govt.

He stated that locals and citizens of suburban areas will also get the facility, adding that Kot Addu and Taunsa tehsils will be elevated as districts soon on public demand.

The minister maintained that incumbent govt will fulfill all its promises and underprivileged areas were main focus of it.

Earlier, he was given warm welcome by PTI workers and Tiger Force volunteers.

More Stories From Pakistan

