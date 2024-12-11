Passport office official, five agents held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Wednesday to have

arrested six people including five agents and an employee of passport

office for minting money from applicants.

A team of anti-human trafficking circle under the supervision of Deputy

Director Mian Muhammad Sabir, raided the Shahdara passport office

and arrested six people identified as Liaquat Ali, Munir Nazir, Tanveer

Alam and Muhammad Yasin while collecting cash from applicants for

speedy process of their passports.

The team recovered tokens, stamps, receipts, and others from their

possession.

A case was registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.