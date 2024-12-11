Passport Office Official, Five Agents Held
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Wednesday to have
arrested six people including five agents and an employee of passport
office for minting money from applicants.
A team of anti-human trafficking circle under the supervision of Deputy
Director Mian Muhammad Sabir, raided the Shahdara passport office
and arrested six people identified as Liaquat Ali, Munir Nazir, Tanveer
Alam and Muhammad Yasin while collecting cash from applicants for
speedy process of their passports.
The team recovered tokens, stamps, receipts, and others from their
possession.
A case was registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.
