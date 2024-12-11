Open Menu

Passport Office Official, Five Agents Held

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Passport office official, five agents held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Wednesday to have

arrested six people including five agents and an employee of passport

office for minting money from applicants.

A team of anti-human trafficking circle under the supervision of Deputy

Director Mian Muhammad Sabir, raided the Shahdara passport office

and arrested six people identified as Liaquat Ali, Munir Nazir, Tanveer

Alam and Muhammad Yasin while collecting cash from applicants for

speedy process of their passports.

The team recovered tokens, stamps, receipts, and others from their

possession.

A case was registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

2 hours ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

3 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

4 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

4 hours ago
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

8 hours ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

17 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

18 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan