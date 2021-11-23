UrduPoint.com

Passport Office To Start Work At LHC Rawalpindi Bar Soon; President LHC Bar

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Passport office to start work at LHC Rawalpindi bar soon; President LHC bar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Bar Rawalpindi Bench President Sardar Abdul Razzaq on Tuesday said a passport office would be operational soon at the LHC bar office to facilitate lawyers at their doorstep.

The bar President, while talking to APP, said the NADRA facility had already been available at district Courts premises while the setting up of a passport office at the bar office had been approved.

Razzaq informed that renovation work of the LHC bar was being carried out at Rs 20 million after 35 years.

He said the lawyer's community had completed the work of two floors of lawyers hospital from their resources while the remaining work would be completed with the cooperation of the Punjab government.

President LHC bar said bar was the first institution in Rawalpindi to set up a particular room for media persons at his office.

He said a corona centre had been established at barroom during the pandemic from where families of lawyers, Judges and Judicial staff vaccinated themselves against the fatal disease.

Sardar Abdul Razzaq added work on the entrance of the LHC Rawalpindi bench and the construction of the parking plaza was underway with the special interest of Chief Justice LHC Justice Ameer Bhatti.

