Passports Directorate Continues Departure Procedures For Pilgrims At Halat Ammar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Passports Directorate continues departure procedures for pilgrims at Halat Ammar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The General Directorate of Passports continued to finalize departure procedures for the pilgrims through the Halat Ammar crossing in the Tabuk Region after they completed the 1445 Hajj.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Directorate emphasized its readiness at various international ports to finalize departure procedures for the pilgrims.

"Passport platforms have been reinforced with manpower and technical devices to provide all necessary services to facilitate their departure smoothly and efficiently," it added.

