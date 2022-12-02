Passports issued on Mohtasib orders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Passport Office issued passports to the wife and daughter of an overseas Pakistani on the Mohtasib (Ombudsman) orders.

Yasir Shabbir Malik, Assistant Registrar Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Regional Office Faisalabad, said here on Friday that a citizen Muhammad Adnan of Chiniot had filed a complaint with Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, contending that he was in Spain currently due to his employment.

He had applied for issuance of passports to his wife and daughter and all necessary documents were also submitted in the Passport Office. But the officials of Passports Office were demanding his presence in the office for issuance of passports, which was not possible for him.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib heard the complaint and directed the Passport Office for issuance of the passports.