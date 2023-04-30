UrduPoint.com

Passports Will Be Issued Within 10 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Passports will be issued within 10 days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has recently taken steps to improve passport processing. One such measure includes issuing of passports for the usual fee of 10 days instead of the usual one-month period.

In addition, the DG instructed officials to restore the old system to eliminate any further delays in the passport issuance process. Under this new system, the Expedited Fee Department processes passports from application to delivery in four business days,while in the case of the 'Fast Lane' process, it takes two days. But, instead of five days, people have seen delays in passport processing as passport requests have increased in recent months.

