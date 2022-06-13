UrduPoint.com

Past Government Did Nothing For Masses: MNA

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Past government did nothing for masses: MNA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Member for National Assembly (NA-90) Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Hamid Hameed on Monday said that previous government did nothing for masses and created countless issues for the state.

He said while talking to APP here on Monday that Pakistan was facing financial crises due to poor management and policies of PTI government,adding that they took unbearable loans from international banks but perform zero for the people.

He said despite economic issues ,the coalition government had presented a best possible,balanced,people friendly budget.

He added that Prime Minister Main Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif not only increased the salaries of government employees by 15 percent in budget but also merged ad-hoc allowances in the basic pay.

The MNA concluded that the incumbent government was working hard and soon will get control over major issues.

