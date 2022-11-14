UrduPoint.com

Past Governments Have Weakened The Federation By Amending The Constitution For Political Purposes And Prolongation Of Power.Conspired To Make The State Powerless. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 05:15 PM

Past Governments have weakened the federation by amending the constitution for political purposes and prolongation of power.Conspired to make the state powerless. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

In the name of provincial autonomy, the uniform curriculum was irreparably damaged and the promotion of provincialism was strengthened. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan, while addressing the Peace for All meeting, said that there is an urgent need to strengthen the federalism and Pakistaniness in the country.Curriculum has caused irreparable damage to education.

He said that for the sake of power and personal interests, constitutional amendments were made by the previous governments, which benefited the respective political parties, but the federation became weak and powerless.He said that we have to work individually to promote the strength of the federation and national unity so that we can play a real role in dealing with the challenges faced by the state.

