Past Governments Sign Expensive Power Contracts To Generate 26,000MW: Hammad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said the past governments signed expensive power contracts to generate 26,000MW electricity in eight years.

In response to the statement of former prime minister, he said as a result of these expensive agreements, the government was compelled to purchase electricity.

"Who is answerable for procurement of expensive electricity throughout the year excluding 2 months of peak season," he questioned.

He said power plants based on imported fuels were installed by ignoring indigenous resources and now they were making hue and cry over their own wrongdoings.

