UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Past Govt Ignored Various Regions In Development Process: CM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Past govt ignored various regions in development process: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has regretted that the past governments ignored some regions in the development process, as the people of entire province were not their priority.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said the past rulers started projects of personal choice while spending money on areas of their interest. He lamented that the backward areas were left behind due to imbalanced policies of the former rulers. On the contrary, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had promoted a policy of composite development and development work was being done in the neglected areas, he added.

The CM said that the development work had been designed according to the fundamental needs of people. The development journey had reached the remote areas to benefit the common man.

The CM said the launch of development projects in Chakwal district would change the destiny of people there.

The Chakwal district was badly ignored in the past and the PTI government had given the right of development to the people of the area for the first time, he added. No one could stop the country from moving forward, he vowed.

Usman Buzdar said that public service was the core agenda of the government and welfare programmes were being completed speedily.

The Punjab CM said that the country was moving towards development and the politics of chaos were, in fact, aimed at obstructing the development process.

"Those who raised hollow slogans have become the thing of the past. The era of loot will not return and the past rulers are reaping today what they had sown.

"The incumbent government does not believe in empty slogans, but it is practically delivering to the masses," he added. The 220 million people of the country would not side with those who obstructed the development process, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Man Chakwal Money From Government Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akram’s birthday

18 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

23 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

23 minutes ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

23 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

23 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources highlights preparednes ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.