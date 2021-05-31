Past govts inked expensive power project agreements with IPPs

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday informed the Senate that the governments in the past had inked expensive power project agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) mostly based on thermal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday informed the Senate that the governments in the past had inked expensive power project agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) mostly based on thermal.

Winding up discussion on the problems of common lot of the country due to recent increase in electricity tariff by the government, the minister said that unfortunately, the previous governments did not opt to tap hydel potential of the country to generate cheap electricity.

Referring to the reports of financial times, standing committee and supreme court, the minister said thermal power plants set up by IPPs under power generation policy 1994, 2002 and 2003 were real cause to put the country into darkness.

An amount of Rs 460 billion was paid to IPPs without any audit, said the minister adding that the capacity payment charges were paid to the IPPs without generating electricity.

The minister said Imran Khan was the first person who set an inquiry commission to probe agreements signed with IPPs.

After investigation, it was revealed that IPPs earned profit manifolds than their share, he added.

About circular debt, Murad Saeed said the government curtailed increase in Circular Debt adding that his government inherited Rs 1100 billion as circular debt.

Despite the due increase in the power tariff, the minister said the government did not increase the price.

He said the government was making efforts to ratify mistakes done by the past governments.

He said under long term, work mega projects has already been kicked off and 10 dams were being set up to generate cheap hydel electricity besides enhancing country's water storage capacity.

Earlier, moving the motion, Kamran Murtaza said the progress and prosperity of any country was depended upon the use of electricity.

He said that increase of prices in electricity was creating several problems for the common people.

He said the people were forced to power pilferage due to increase in electricity tariff particularly for agricultural and industry sectors.

Kamran Murtaza said that the government should take measures to provide cheap electricity to the common people.

Taking part in the discussion, leader of Opposition Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said that the increase in the electricity tariff directly affected the masses.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said that price hike directly linked to the increase in the prices of the electricity. He suggested the government should take steps to control the circular debt which had soared to billions of rupees.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was producing cheapest electricity but unfortunately its people were getting electricity at high rates.

Chaudhry Ijaz said that the finance minister had already announced that there would be no increase in electricity tariff.

Regarding the circular debt, he said that Finance Minister had also announced that the government would not take any dictation of the IMF on circular debt.

Chaudhry Ijaz said that the present government had launched several projects to produce cheap electricity in the country, adding that the government had started construction work on various dams.

Senator Faisal Javed said that the politicians always focused on next elections but the leader kept focus on next generation, adding that no dam was constructed during the last 50 years which was very unfortunate.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched physical work on dams soon after coming into power.

He expressed the hope that these all dams would be completed in upcoming 10 years.