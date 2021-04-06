(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday criticized the past governments for not properly handling the important cases of the country.

The leaders of previous governments had enjoyed the benefits but mishandled the important cases like Reko Diq before the foreign courts, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

Giving example of agreements with foreign companies, Shibli said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government made expensive agreements with independent power producers (IPPs).

The past leaders used the country's assets for personal interest, he said adding Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest and brave leader who did not have any asset abroad. Replying to a question about reforming the national institutions, he said it was an arduous job.