UrduPoint.com

Past Govts Never Focused On Tree Plantation: KU VC

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Past govts never focused on tree plantation: KU VC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Friday said that unfortunately tree plantation drives on a mass scale were never encouraged by governments in the past.

Rather than promoting tree plantation campaigns in the metropolis concrete building structures were built without any planning and considering their impact on the environment and people's lives, Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi stated this while inaugurating the plantation drive here at the Aiwan-e-Liquat Girls' Hostel, University of Karachi.

The tree plantation campaign was launched in collaboration with Dua Foundation.

Due to lack of urban forests and trees we have seen a drastic increase in temperature and also facing water shortage owing to little rainfall in many parts of the country in general and in Karachi in particular, Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi informed.

He mentioned that fortunately, both Federal and provincial governments are now taking this issue seriously and encouraging the culture of tree plantation at the grass-root level.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi expressed that planting trees are not only the responsibility of the governments and stressed that everyone should practically take part in it, so that we could bring positive change in the city.

Meanwhile, the Provost Aiwan-e-Liquat Girls' Hostel Professor Dr Samina Saeed said that every city and district of the country could be made clean and green with collective efforts and students could play a major role in creating awareness among masses in this regard.

She said that we all know that trees are essential for a healthy environment that's why every citizen should take good care of plants.

Related Topics

Karachi Shortage Water Karachi University All

Recent Stories

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

7 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

13 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

18 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

28 minutes ago
 65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

33 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise global conference on Emirati w ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.