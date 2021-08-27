Past govts never focused on tree plantation: KU VC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Friday said that unfortunately tree plantation drives on a mass scale were never encouraged by governments in the past.

Rather than promoting tree plantation campaigns in the metropolis concrete building structures were built without any planning and considering their impact on the environment and people's lives, Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi stated this while inaugurating the plantation drive here at the Aiwan-e-Liquat Girls' Hostel, University of Karachi.

The tree plantation campaign was launched in collaboration with Dua Foundation.

Due to lack of urban forests and trees we have seen a drastic increase in temperature and also facing water shortage owing to little rainfall in many parts of the country in general and in Karachi in particular, Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi informed.

He mentioned that fortunately, both Federal and provincial governments are now taking this issue seriously and encouraging the culture of tree plantation at the grass-root level.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi expressed that planting trees are not only the responsibility of the governments and stressed that everyone should practically take part in it, so that we could bring positive change in the city.

Meanwhile, the Provost Aiwan-e-Liquat Girls' Hostel Professor Dr Samina Saeed said that every city and district of the country could be made clean and green with collective efforts and students could play a major role in creating awareness among masses in this regard.

She said that we all know that trees are essential for a healthy environment that's why every citizen should take good care of plants.