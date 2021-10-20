Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the previous governments destroyed the national economy due to their poor policies

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous governments maintained the Dollar price artificially during their tenures.

The minister said the incumbent government due to its prudent policies steered the country out of the financial crises and improved the country's economy significantly through enhancing exports and record foreign remittances.

Ali Muhammad said the government was trying its level best to minimize the impact of global inflation which was directly affecting prices of various commodities.

Criticizing opposition, he said, instead of facing corruption cases in courts, its leadership was seeking political refuge abroad to avoid ongoing accountability process against them.