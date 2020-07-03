UrduPoint.com
Past Govts Responsible For Appointing Fake Licences Holders Pilots In PIA: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Past govts responsible for appointing fake licences holders pilots in PIA: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Thursday said all things related to pilots' issue had been made public after due course of investigation and those having fake licenses had been grounded.

Talking a private channel, he said the government was bringing reforms in the institution as in the past, no proper process was adopted in the appointments of pilots in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

He said peoples' union was supporting those holding fake licenses and resisting the government's actions against them in the PIA.

Air Blue owned by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was growing in previous government of PML-N, while the national flag carrier had suffered losses, he said adding it gave a clear message of bad governance and corruption.

