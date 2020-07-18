Past negligence over health sector added woes during coronavirus pandemic: PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said they had faced immense difficulties during the current coronavirus pandemic due to negligence of the past regimes who had failed to accord due priority to the health sector.

Keeping these factors insight, he said the government had introduced a comprehensive reform programme in the health sector.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting over the health sector in Punjab province. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan and other senior officials, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister was briefed about the ongoing and new proposed projects in the health sector.

The prime minister directed for utilization of all available resources for the timely completion of these projects.

He further directed for taking immediate measures for provision of quality health facilities and sanitation of all major hospitals of the province.

The prime minister also appreciated provision of insurance to the public under the Sehat Sahulat programme.

He regretted that in the past, funds were not allocated for the health sector and it was completely neglected due to which common man suffered badly.

The prime minister also directed for preparation of comprehensive plan for upgradation of capacities of the health centers and hospitals, besides formulation of a complete action plan by marking the priorities in the proposed health sector projects.

The prime minister was apprised that the situation had improved in Lahore after steps were taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic .

The prime minister also directed for strict implementation of all precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid ul Azha and Muharramul Haram.