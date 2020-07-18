UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Past Negligence Over Health Sector Added Woes During Coronavirus Pandemic: PM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Past negligence over health sector added woes during coronavirus pandemic: PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said they had faced immense difficulties during the current coronavirus pandemic due to negligence of the past regimes who had failed to accord due priority to the health sector.

Keeping these factors insight, he said the government had introduced a comprehensive reform programme in the health sector.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting over the health sector in Punjab province. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan and other senior officials, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister was briefed about the ongoing and new proposed projects in the health sector.

The prime minister directed for utilization of all available resources for the timely completion of these projects.

He further directed for taking immediate measures for provision of quality health facilities and sanitation of all major hospitals of the province.

The prime minister also appreciated provision of insurance to the public under the Sehat Sahulat programme.

He regretted that in the past, funds were not allocated for the health sector and it was completely neglected due to which common man suffered badly.

The prime minister also directed for preparation of comprehensive plan for upgradation of capacities of the health centers and hospitals, besides formulation of a complete action plan by marking the priorities in the proposed health sector projects.

The prime minister was apprised that the situation had improved in Lahore after steps were taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic .

The prime minister also directed for strict implementation of all precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid ul Azha and Muharramul Haram.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Rashid Man Media All Government Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

1 minute ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

16 minutes ago

Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir ..

46 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 46,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Accession to Pakistan is ultimate goal of the Kash ..

2 hours ago

120 more flights to repatriate Indians

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.