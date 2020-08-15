Past one year of PTI rule better than past two decades: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Friday that the past one year performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was better than the performance of the governments during past two decades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Friday that the past one year performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was better than the performance of the governments during past two decades.

In a statement on the occasion of Independence Day, he congratulated the entire nation and said that a new dawn had emerged which was a harbinger of new good news for the people of Pakistan.

He said that the coronavirus curve was flattened as a result of timely and effective decision making and appropriate measures by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Murad Saeed said despite the extremely difficult conditions created by the pandemic, there were signs of recovery in the ailing economy which was destroyed by Sharifs and Zardaris.

He said that current accounts and trade deficits had significantly decreased during the PTI rule and instead of taking more loans like previous rulers loans were retired by the PTI government.

He said that Moody's had declared Pakistan economy stable, industries were opening up with measures and financial and technical resources were being provided to the youth, Historic financial package has been given to open construction industry and materialise the dream of a home by the poor.

Under the umbrella of Ehsas programme, Rs. 175 billion were distributed amongst about 15 million families in a very transparent and non-political manner. Moreover a network of "shelter homes" has been established to provide shelter to thousands of homeless and working people where they are also provided food through Langarkhanas.

The foundation stone of Diamer Bhasha Dam has been laid,and dozens of small water reservoirs were being prepared to meet water and power needs of the country.

He said that ML-1, the largest project in the history of Pakistan, had been approved which would renationalise the railway sector.

He said that the largest and most modern housing project in history of Pakistan "Ravi City" had been inaugurated near Lahore and Peshawar residents had been provided access to state-of-the-art and fully self-sufficient means of transportation in the form of BRT.

He said construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway would start soon and after its completion commuters would enjoy motorway facility from Peshawar to Karachi.

He said that tribal people had joined national mainstream and started getting their share in national resources.

The minister said on the external front too, the world was seeing Pakistan as a partner of peace, Afghans had received the good news about peace whereas Kashmiris had a powerful ambassador and spokesman in the shape of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that PM's address was resonating in the General Assembly and Hindutva follower fascist Modi had been isolated in the world due to effective diplomacy of Pakistan.

He prayed that that this journey of improvement should continue,Pakistan should get the place it deserves in the world.