Past regimes destroyed institutions through political appointments: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were responsible for destroying the state institutions through political appointments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were responsible for destroying the state institutions through political appointments.

Steel mills, courts, PTDC tourism department, and PIA among other institutions were destroyed in the past regime, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran khan was taking all-out effective measures to streamline the affairs related to inflation and would soon announce a targeted subsidy for relief of deserving section of society.

He said the PTI-led government had inherited 'financially empty institutions', adding, the wrong policies of the previous corrupt governments caused inflation in the country.

Ali Muhammad said PPP's Bilawal Bhutto and PML-N's Marryum Nawaz first should ask their fathers for their wrong corrupt practices in the past then they should come out and raise questioned against the government.

He said the public will not support the corrupt leaders of past rulers and will never be part of their rallies against the government in the so-called Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He said opposition parties were only safeguarding their personal and political interests and they had no concern with public issues.