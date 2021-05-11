UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Past Regimes Encouraged Nepotism In Garb Of Merit: Usman Buzdar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Past regimes encouraged nepotism in garb of merit: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that past governments encouraged nepotism in the garb of merit and set records of exhibitory projects along with promoting the culture of corruption, intimidation and commendations.

In a press statement, he said that exhibitory projects proved proverbial 'white elephants' as these schemes were started without a prudent approach which resulted in burdening the exchequer. These projects failed to provide any substantial relief or benefits to the people, he continued and regretted the past governments' policies exhausted the exchequer and people faced the consequences.

On the other side, the incumbent government has launched projects according to genuine public needs and identification of priorities, he maintained. The chief minister said the public representatives were also consulted and the wrong tradition of the one-man show had been done away with.

Similarly, ministers were powerful and every job was done with due deliberation, he added.

Meanwhile, the looters' attempt to hide behind the PDM, for saving their ill-gotten money, has been frustrated. He mentioned that the parties included in the PDM had minted money through corruption in their respective tenures and people now demand from the past rulers to give details of the money spent on various exhibitory projects.

These elements were not only looters but answerable to the people, he emphasized. The incumbent government was the most transparent government in the history of Pakistan as nothing wrong has been allowed, he said.

The foundation of new Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and the country was movingin the right direction, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Chief Minister Punjab Job Money From Government Merit Packaging Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Babar Azam looks ahead to planned tour of West Ind ..

2 minutes ago

US Envoy Says Putin, Biden Agree to Discuss Strate ..

14 minutes ago

Arab League Chief Condemns Israeli Air Strikes on ..

14 minutes ago

Amnesty International: Israel using 'unlawful' for ..

15 minutes ago

Iran says warned US navy over 'unprofessional beha ..

15 minutes ago

Sydney Sweeney burst into tears after online troll ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.