Past rulers caused loss to national economy: Sheikh Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that past rulers including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari caused a huge loss to national economy by plundering money.

Talking to the media after visiting stalls set up by Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industries at Expo Centre, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give 'NRO' to anyone, adding, "I am in favour of giving leniency "Dheel" instead of a deal".

The minister said that past rulers were busy in taking commissions of locomotives, railways' signals and others and not a single penny was spent on railway track in Sukkur division during the last 10 years due to which the derailment level in Sindh was higher than any other area, he maintained.

He said that passage of budget was a challenge for any government, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had got the budget passed from National Assembly by majority votes.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that they would present the PR budget before people on July 2 at Rawalpindi Railways Station which would show that the PR's deficit had been significantly declined. "We would overcome PR deficit within five years", he asserted.

It was a success of PR to win Royal Palm Club case, he said and added that he would also organize a dinner for mediamen to celebrate the victory. A five-member committee had been formed to award international tender of Royal Palm farm for 90 days, he maintained.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed warned the encroachers to submit their dues within 90 days, otherwise, strict action would be taken to vacate PR land from them.

To a question, he said that no new passenger train would be run as passenger trains' target has been accomplished but six new freight trains would be launched, adding that he had ordered to shift the whole freight department to Karachi.

The minister said that tenders were being awarded on merit and transparency would be ensured in PR at any cost, he added.

To another query, he said that people should be provided relief in prices of basis commodities including oil, sugar, and others, adding that new amnesty scheme would facilitate the people as they wanted to pay taxes.

Sheikh Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Sir Syed Express at Rawalpindi Railway Station on July 3.

The minister also urged the exporters to enhance the exports as Dollar had appreciated against rupee.