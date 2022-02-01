UrduPoint.com

Past Rulers Did No Spend Money On Welfare Of Public: Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:23 PM

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of public: Imran Khan

The Prime Minister says Qaumi Sehat Card is the first step towards making Pakistan a welfare state.

BAHAWALPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2022) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that the past rulers did not spend money on welfare of the public but his government would fulfill its promises.

Imran Khan said that it is the first step towards making Pakistan as a welfare state. He expressed these worlds while addressing a ceremony held for Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card program on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said that the private sector would build new hospitals in the rural areas and would bring a revolution in the health sectors of the country with the programme.

The PM said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was committed to mitigating the deprivation of the people of South Punjab by ensuring their just share in development budget and employment opportunities.

He stated that the people of South Punjab would be given their right of access to education, healthcare and development in accordance with the percentage of the population.

The National Health Card, providing Rs one million medical coverage per household annually would benefit around 10.5 million people hailing from district Rahimyard Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

The PM also termed the launch of health coverage facility as the “landmark step” to accommodate the people bearing the burden of expensive medical treatment.

