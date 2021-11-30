Past rulers did nothing for masses: Laghari

Provincial Minister Irrigation Punjab, Sardar Mohsin Khan Laghari said that artificial alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had collapsed since the alliance had been exposed in front of the masses

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Irrigation Punjab, Sardar Mohsin Khan Laghari said that artificial alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had collapsed since the alliance had been exposed in front of the masses.

While talking to APP on Tuesday, Laghari remarked that ideologies of all the political parties of PDM were entirely different from one another. The PDM could not hoodwink masses now, said Laghari,adding, PDM lacked any agenda to put country on way to progress and prosperity.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) was committed to ensure matchless progress in the country. Even, not a single scandal of corruption of any minister surfaced in the ongoing regime of PTI, he said.

PTI has zero tolerance against corruption. The government will not grant any NRO to looters, he stated. The measures taken by the incumbent government would start yielding results very soon, he said.

The incumbent government is well aware of problems of the masses.

Inflation is big challenge and the government would control this issue, he claimed.

Laghari claimed that past governments had looted the masses, but the PTI government has taken unprecedented steps to provide basic life necessities.

Laghari said that PTI government has allocated percent development funds to south Punjab in the current budget to alleviate deprivation among the populace, however previous governments that changed to (PDM) did little for the people throughout their tenures.

He also said that national institutions were getting more systematized and operating with full authority and impartiality based on merit.

The provincial minister said that revolutionary measures were being taken to expand the agrarian economy by providing relief to the farmers through the improvement of the old canal system .He said that work on digital Agriculture system was underway which would be completed soon.