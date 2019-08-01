UrduPoint.com
Past Rulers Looted Public Money: Provincial Minister For Labour & Human Rights Ansar Majeed Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Rights Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the past rulers were involve in looting of billions of public money.

The minister in a statement here said that those who looted national resources ruthlessly, finding it hard to bear hardship of prisons.

He said that people are united against corruption under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ansar Majeed said that the government was committed to provide relief to traders' community despite of difficult circumstances. He said that so-called alliance of opposition is not for providing relief to masses but to conceal their corruption.

