Past Rulers Ruined National Economy: Minister

Sumaira FH 1 second ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 09:02 PM

Past rulers ruined national economy: Minister

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai has said former rulers ruined the national economy and destroyed the institutions for their personal interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai has said former rulers ruined the national economy and destroyed the institutions for their personal interest.

The minister, in his statement issued here on Friday, said the current government was taking revolutionary measures in a real sense for the welfare and betterment of the public at large.

He said that the journey of development had been started in Punjab and positive results of change were being seen in the education and health sectors.

Asif Nakai said that wrong policies of the previous government became the major cause of damaging the national economy. He said that bringing back the looted national money was a desire of every Pakistani.

He said that provision of basic amenities to the people in new Pakistan was the mission of the PTI government and it believed in equal and balanced development throughout the country.

