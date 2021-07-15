UrduPoint.com
Past Rulers Wasted Country's Resources Mercilessly: Nadeem

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Nadeem Qureshi said past rulers had wasted country's resources on ceremonial projects causing loss to national exchequer.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he stated that incumbent government was clearing the problems created by previous regimes.

They ignored basic issues of the masses totally he said and added that Punjab government was paying attention to resolution of the masses' issues.

It has set up new precedent by bringing reforms in different departments within short span of time, he observed adding that the government was focusing on equal development of all the districts of the province.

Parliamentary Secretary maintained that projects to sort out sewage and water issues of Multanites have been launched besides uplift projects for the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

