PASTC demands legislation for protection of KP non-smokers health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control has made an urgent appeal to the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enact the much-anticipated "KP Prohibition of Tobacco and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Bill," which has been pending since its vetting by theLaw Department in 2016.

This crucial piece of legislation aims to protect public health by ensuring smoke-free public spaces and shielding non-smokers from the dangerous effects of secondhand smoke.

Tobacco use remains a leading cause of death and disease in Pakistan, claiming over 163,600 lives annually. Of these, nearly 31,000 deaths are due to exposure to secondhand smoke alone. Shockingly, tobacco use accounts for 16.0% of all male deaths and 4.9% of female deaths, contributing to 10.9% of all deaths nationwide. These figures paint a sobering picture of the impact of tobacco on Pakistan’s public health, underscoring the urgency of strong tobacco control measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Provincial Alliance believes that passing this legislation on smoke-free public spaces is a critical step in protecting the population from preventable harm. Tobacco-free environments not only reduce the health risks associated with smoking but also promote a cleaner, healthier public space for all residents. Additionally, this bill will align Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with global standards for public health protection, bringing long-term benefits to the province.

The Alliance is urging Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur to take immediate action to move the legislation forward in the Provincial Assembly.

It also calls on the Standing Committee on Health to fulfill its oversight responsibilities and address the significant delays in enacting this life-saving law. Every day without this legislation in place puts more lives at risk, especially those vulnerable to the harmful effects of secondhand smoke.

Qamar Naseem, Provincial Coordinator of the KP Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control, highlighted the pressing need for this legislation:

"The prolonged delay in enacting the 'KP Prohibition of Tobacco and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Bill' is not only disheartening but also dangerous. We are losing lives every day to tobacco-related illnesses that could be prevented through stronger regulations. This bill represents a major opportunity for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to safeguard public health and protect non-smokers from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke."

Yar Mohammad Shaheen, President of the Traders Association, emphasized the broad support for this law from the business community:

"As traders, we believe in creating a healthy environment for both our workforce and customers. Smoke-free public spaces are essential for promoting health and well-being. We demand that the government take swift action to pass this legislation, which will benefit everyone by creating cleaner and safer public spaces across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."