PASTC-KP Lauds PM Fiscal Policy on tobacco taxation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PASTC-KP) applauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Fiscal Policy on Tobacco Taxation in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

"The move is a significant step towards curbing the use of tobacco products and promoting public health in Pakistan," the alliance members said in a press statement issued here on Monday.

"The PASTC-KP has long been advocating for stronger measures to reduce tobacco consumption and its harmful consequences on public health." "This new fiscal policy is a testament to the government's commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of its citizens," they added.

The Alliance members stated, "It is heartening to see the Pakistan Government's fiscal policy stance on raising taxes on tobacco products is in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations." "This move exemplifies responsible governance and highlights the importance of prioritizing public health over short-term economic gains from the tobacco industry." "By adopting such measures, the government demonstrates its commitment to reducing tobacco consumption, preventing tobacco-related diseases, and promoting a healthier society. In a broader sense, this policy also aligns with global efforts to create a more equitable and sustainable world that values the well-being of all its inhabitants," they added.

Manager of Blue Veins Qamar Naseem Program said, "Pakistan's economic policies shall not be swayed by the misinformation campaign propagated by the tobacco industry.

" "It is essential for the government to continue making well-informed decisions that prioritize the health of its people." "By aligning the country's tobacco taxation policy with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, Pakistan has demonstrated its dedication to combating the tobacco epidemic," Qamar added.

Anti-tobacco activist Usman Afridi said, "The importance of the WHO's EMPOWER policy, which outlines key strategies for effective tobacco control. Raising taxes on tobacco products is a crucial component of this policy, as it has been shown to be one of the most effective ways to reduce consumption, particularly among vulnerable populations such as youth and low-income individuals." Sana Ahmad Coordinator of the Child Rights Movement said, "Implementation of the WHO EMPOWER policy, especially increasing taxes on tobacco products, is vital for Pakistan's public health landscape." "We must protect our citizens from the devastating health, social, and economic consequences of tobacco use." "By adopting a stronger fiscal policy on tobacco taxation, Pakistan is taking a crucial step towards a healthier future," Sana continued.

"The PASTC-KP will continue to support the government in its efforts to combat the tobacco epidemic and create a sustainable, healthy environment for all," She added.