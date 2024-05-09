PASTC urges KP Health Deptt to prioritize tobacco control in health policy

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) In a united front against the tobacco epidemic, Blue Veins, a local non-governmental organization together with the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco and Nicotine Control (PASTNC), urged the provincial Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to integrate comprehensive tobacco control measures into the forthcoming provincial health policy.

A press release on Thursday stated that in Pakistan, tobacco use is a cause of death of estimated 160,100 persons every year. Almost 23.9 million adults currently use tobacco in any form in the country.

The civil society organizations emphasized the urgency of adopting the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), an evidence-based treaty that has shown significant efficacy in reducing tobacco use and, consequently, non-communicable diseases (NCDs). “Incorporating tobacco control into the health policy is not just a regulatory act—it's a commitment to the well-being of all our citizens,” stated Qamar Naseem, Program Manager of Blue Veins.

“Effective implementation of both demand- and supply-side interventions can significantly reduce tobacco consumption, paving the way for a healthier future for our province.” He said.

Zahood Ahmad, the representative from the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco and Nicotine Control, echoed this sentiment, “The inclusion of robust tobacco control measures in the Provincial Health Policy will reflect the Provincial Government's dedication to safeguarding public health.

We demand that the upcoming policy includes substantial budget allocations for mass public awareness, establishment of cessation programs, and strengthening of regulatory measures for newer nicotine and tobacco products.”

Youth activist Usman Afridi also voiced strong support: “As a young citizen, I see the impact of tobacco on my peers. The Government must act now to prevent tobacco and nicotine addiction among the youth. Our health cannot be compromised.”

The civil society’s demands are clear: integrate comprehensive tobacco control into the health policy, ensure adequate funding for tobacco control initiatives, establish effective cessation programs, and include regulations for new tobacco products to adapt to evolving market trends.

In addition to these demands, Civil Society also advocate for public education campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and the benefits of quitting, enforcement of existing tobacco control laws, and periodic evaluation of these measures impact to ensure they effectively meet their objectives.