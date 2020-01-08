UrduPoint.com
PASTIC Arranges Seminar For Awareness Among Libraries Community

Wed 08th January 2020

A one day seminar on Consortium of Science and Technology and Research and Development libraries of Pakistan (CSTRDLP) was held here Wednesday to create awareness among librarian community about the consortium and the tools developed through it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ):A one day seminar on Consortium of Science and Technology and Research and Development libraries of Pakistan (CSTRDLP) was held here Wednesday to create awareness among librarian community about the consortium and the tools developed through it.

The seminar was arranged by Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center (PASTIC).

Syed Ghayyur Hussain, Director General, National Library of Pakistan was the chief guest on the occasion.

PASTIC has been working for strengthening of libraries as well as librarians though capacity building, distribution of WinISIS software and development of Union Catalogue for effective resource sharing among libraries of Pakistan since long.

While speaking at the ceremony , Syed Ghayyur Hussain appreciated PASTIC efforts towards establishing real national platform for the librarian community for effective resource sharing.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Shaikh, Director General PASTIC presented shields to the resource persons.

Nadeem Sohail, Librarian Islamia University, Bahalwpur, Dr. Tariq Najmi, Deputy librarian COMSATS University Lahore, Dr. Midrarullah Librarian NUST, Islamabad and Syed Habib Akhter Jafferi, principal Librarian PASTIC were the resource persons of the workshop.

A large number of Library professionals attended this seminar.

PASTIC has established a consortium of S&T and R&D libraries of Pakistan (CSTRDLP) under its PSDP project entitled "Modernization of PASTIC National Science Reference Library for Effective Resource Sharing among S&T libraries in Pakistan".

Two software tools have been developed through this consortium i.e., A Cloud based Koha System named as PakCat (Union online Public Access Catalogue/OPAC) of Books available in Science and technology Libraries of Pakistan and DSpace full text digital repository of indigenous Science and Technology literature. Till now 100 libraries have joined this Library Cloud.

