PAT Organise Pakistan Defence Day Rally

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

PAT organise Pakistan Defence Day rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) Sunday organised the Defence Day Rally in the provincial capital to pay homage to Shuhada of the Pakistan Army.

PAT Lahore President Chaudhry Afzal Fajar led the rally which, started from Manawan and terminated at Jallo Mor.

The participants were carrying Pakistani flags, banners and placards inscribed with different slogans to express solidarity with Pak Army and great tribute to Shuhada.

The PAT leaders laid wreaths at Nishan-e-Haider Major Aziz Bhatti and other Shuhada at Manawan and Jallo Mor. The PAT leaders visited the mazar of Major Shabbir Hussain Shaheed Nishan-e- Haider and also laid wreath on the behalf of party chief Dr Muhammad Tahirul Qadri.

Pakistan Lahore Army Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Awami Tehreek Sunday From Defence Day

