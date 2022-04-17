UrduPoint.com

PAT Says To Participate In Punjab, Sindh LG Polls Fully

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), held at Central Secretariat Model Town on Sunday, will participate in local bodies elections in 17 districts of Punjab and Sindh with full political force.

The meeting was chaired by PAT Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and attended by central, provincial and district officials of the PAT.

Giving instructions to the party officials and workers, Gandapur said that preparations for the local bodies elections should be started. The PAT officials and workers should start public relations campaign immediately so that the message of Tehreek could reach every house. The manifesto of Pakistan Awami Tehreek is to solve basic problems of people, he added.

PAT Vice President Raja Zahid Mahmood, Central Secretary Information Noorullah Siddiqui and other office-bearers participated in the meeting.

