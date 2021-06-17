UrduPoint.com
PAT Workers Stage Protest Against Denial Of Justice In Model Town Tragedy Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:59 PM

PAT workers stage protest against denial of justice in Model Town tragedy case

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on Thursday organized a protest rally against denial of justice in the Model Town tragedy that took place some 7 years ago in Lahore

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on Thursday organized a protest rally against denial of justice in the Model Town tragedy that took place some 7 years ago in Lahore.

Addressing the rally, PAT leaders Younis Qadri, Sayed Kamran Parvaiz and Nayab Ansari said despite passage of seven years justice in the case had not been delivered.

In the Model Town tragedy, the government was clearly involved for getting political objectives, they said and added that on the directives of the former rulers several innocent workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek were brutally murdered.

They said culprits involved in the tragedy were still at large while heirs of the martyrs were still waiting for justice to be done.

They demanded that all accused involved in the tragedy must be punished and justice should be provided to the heirs of the martyrs.

PAT workers also demanded for immediate quashing of the cases registered against Allama Tahirul Qadri and other leaders while Police officers involved in the incident must be penalized.

