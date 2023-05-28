Patch work of Premium Mills Road completed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The municipal corporation Faisalabad (MCF) completed patch work of Premium Mills Road in Nazimabad and its adjacent areas.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Sunday that on special direction of Commissioner Silwat Saeed, the MCF started patch work of various roads in the city.

In this connection, patch work of Premium Mills Road in Nazimabad had been completed on a war-footing.

The remaining roads of the city would also be repaired very soon to facilitate themasses, he added.