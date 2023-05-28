UrduPoint.com

Patch Work Of Premium Mills Road Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Patch work of Premium Mills Road completed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The municipal corporation Faisalabad (MCF) completed patch work of Premium Mills Road in Nazimabad and its adjacent areas.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Sunday that on special direction of Commissioner Silwat Saeed, the MCF started patch work of various roads in the city.

In this connection, patch work of Premium Mills Road in Nazimabad had been completed on a war-footing.

The remaining roads of the city would also be repaired very soon to facilitate themasses, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

17 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

1 hour ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

1 hour ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

1 hour ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.