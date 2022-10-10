UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 09:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday arrived in Cairo to participate in the 69th Regional Mediterranean Conference of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Health Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Egypt, UAE, Bahrain, Libya, Jordan, Palestine, Sudan, Iran, Tunisia and others countries of the Amro Region will also participate in the conference, said a message received here from Cairo.

Sharing details of the conference, the spokesperson of the ministry said that the conference will prepare a future comprehensive strategy and action plan regarding vaccines and health emergencies in the region.

Abdul Qadir Patel met with WHO Regional Director Ahmed Al Mandahari and Director General of WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Regional Director Ahmed Al Mandahari gave a briefing to the health ministers of the Mediterranean Region regarding flash floods in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Ahmad Al Mandahari said, "We are helping Pakistan in a full way despite the large-scale damage caused by the floods. All regional countries are standing with Pakistan in this period of difficulties," he added.

Abdul Qadir Patel said that over 300 million people were badly affected by the floods in Pakistan. He added that no one country in the world could face such a natural calamity lonely.

He said that the Primary and secondary health care systems of Pakistani provinces like Sindh and Balochistan were badly affected by the flash floods.

He said that more than 600,000 pregnant mothers and children were also badly affected by the devastating effects of climate change. "Their safe deliveries and healthcare services are a major challenge to the health officials and authorities."He added that the government is utilizing all resources to provide health facilities to flood victims all over the country.

