Patel condemns attack on security personnel in Pashin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel has strongly condemned the attack on security personnel deputed to the security of polio workers in Pashin, Balochistan.

In a message, Patel paid homage to the policeman who was martyred in the attack.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyr and said that the government equally shared their grief.

The incident happened when armed accused opened fire at a polio team in the Pashin district on Tuesday morning.

He said that the entire nation shares the grief of the martyred policeman's death. He added the sacrifice of the policeman will not go in vain.

Patel said that armed forces and law enforcement agencies played a vital role in protecting the future of the country from the disease.

He said that the Balochistan government has launched a five-day anti-polio campaign throughout the province to provide anti-polio drops to children under the age of five years.

He added that the health ministry was utilizing all resources to eradicate polio from the country.

According to local police sources, police head constable Muhammad Hashim was guarding the polio team when martyred in the attack.

The dead body of the victim was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Pashin. A huge contingent of police and levies reached the spot of the incident as an investigation into the incident went underway.