UrduPoint.com

Patel Condemns Attack On Security Personnel In Pashin

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Patel condemns attack on security personnel in Pashin

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel has strongly condemned the attack on security personnel deputed to the security of polio workers in Pashin, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel has strongly condemned the attack on security personnel deputed to the security of polio workers in Pashin, Balochistan.

In a message, Patel paid homage to the policeman who was martyred in the attack.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyr and said that the government equally shared their grief.

The incident happened when armed accused opened fire at a polio team in the Pashin district on Tuesday morning.

He said that the entire nation shares the grief of the martyred policeman's death. He added the sacrifice of the policeman will not go in vain.

Patel said that armed forces and law enforcement agencies played a vital role in protecting the future of the country from the disease.

He said that the Balochistan government has launched a five-day anti-polio campaign throughout the province to provide anti-polio drops to children under the age of five years.

He added that the health ministry was utilizing all resources to eradicate polio from the country.

According to local police sources, police head constable Muhammad Hashim was guarding the polio team when martyred in the attack.

The dead body of the victim was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Pashin. A huge contingent of police and levies reached the spot of the incident as an investigation into the incident went underway.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Balochistan Police Polio Family All From Government

Recent Stories

WHO to provide 2.5 mln anti-malaria doses by next ..

WHO to provide 2.5 mln anti-malaria doses by next week: Buledi

1 minute ago
 RPO directs officers to discourage false applicati ..

RPO directs officers to discourage false applications

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 conducts training session on first aid ..

Rescue 1122 conducts training session on first aid for Mills' employees

2 minutes ago
 Israel Buys 12 CH-53K Heavy Transport Helicopters ..

Israel Buys 12 CH-53K Heavy Transport Helicopters From US - Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Submitted Comments to IAEA on Idea of ZNPP ..

Moscow Submitted Comments to IAEA on Idea of ZNPP Safety Zone, Kiev Didn't - Env ..

2 minutes ago
 Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup: Diamond Paints/Sheik ..

Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Platinum Homes scor ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.