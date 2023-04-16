Patel condoles death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a road accident.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

The minister directed the Executive Director of the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital to ensure all necessary arrangements in this regard.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital after the accident but he could not survive and succumbed to his injuries.