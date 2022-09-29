UrduPoint.com

Patel Directs Strict Monitoring Of Entry Points To Prevent Ebola Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Thursday instructed strict monitoring of all the people entering the country from abroad to prevent Sudanese Ebola virus outbreak and other emerging diseases.

Quoting the minister, the spokesman of the ministry said that timely and effective measures must be taken to protect the countrymen from epidemics and diseases.

    The minister instructed relevant health authorities to remain alert as the Ebola virus had been declared an epidemic by Uganda after several cases were reported there.

  Even though, Patel said, there were no direct flights from Sudan, the monitoring and screening of transit passengers needed to be ensured.

He directed immediate reporting of suspected and symptomatic patients and religiously implementing the recommendations of international health organisations.

He directed the Border and Health services of Pakistan to ensure effective measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

He also urged for creating awareness among medical staff about keeping Ebola suspects in isolation, and ensuring provision of personal protective equipments to patients and also adopting other preventive measures to prevent its spread.

