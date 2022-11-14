UrduPoint.com

Patel Meets Afghan Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday said that the government was ensuring effective measures under a coordinated strategy for polio eradication from the country

Talking to the Minister for Health Afghanistan Dr. Qalandar Ebad, Pakistan's Health Minister Qadir Patel said that the government of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is determined to eliminate the polio virus from the country.

During the meeting, both exchanged views on making efforts for polio eradication from the two countries. Both agreed to support each other in various areas of the health sector.

Qadir Patel said that Pakistan and Afghanistan should work closely for the complete elimination of polio. He added both countries should also prepare a joint strategy for the health sector progress.

The Afghan Health Minister informed the pace of work in three hospitals being established in Afghanistan. He said that 80 percent work has been completed and added that there is a need for medicines, equipment, and trained staff for hospitals.

Qadir Patel assured full support of the government of Pakistan in the training of Afghan doctors, besides the shortage of doctors and medical and para-medial staff in Afghanistan.

