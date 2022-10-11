Patel meets President Bill Gates Foundation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday said that the government was ensuring effective measures under a coordinated strategy for polio eradication from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday said that the government was ensuring effective measures under a coordinated strategy for polio eradication from the country.

He expressed these views while talking to the President of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Cairo. They exchanged views on Pakistan's efforts for polio eradication.

The minister said that the government of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is determined to eliminate the polio virus from the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel is visiting Cairo to participate in the 69th Regional Mediterranean Conference of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Health Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Egypt, UAE, Bahrain, Libya, Jordan, Palestine, Sudan, Iran, Tunisia and other countries of the Amro Region are also participating in the conference.