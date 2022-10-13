UrduPoint.com

Patel Meets Sheikh Al-Azam Jamia Al-Azhar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday met with Sheikh al-Azam, Jamia Al-Azhar Egypt, Dr Muhammad Tayeb in Cairo.

During the meeting, the minister briefed him about the damages caused due to the recent flood in Pakistan. He also apprised him of the government's effective measures for polio eradication and other diseases.

Dr Tayeb offered condolence over the loss of precious lives in the flood and prayed to Almighty Allah for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He said that vaccination against polio is a religious, medical, and humanitarian duty and urged parents to vaccinate their children against the disease as vaccination is beneficial for the children and for their protection from polio.

He urged countries, people, and relief and charity institutions around the world to stand with Pakistan in its catastrophic situation due to torrential rains and floods that have claimed thousands of lives, displaced families, destroyed homes, health, and social facilities. He added the situation caused a severe shortage of food and medicine and the outbreak of epidemic diseases.

He also prayed for peace, stability, and progress of Pakistan.

