UrduPoint.com

Patel Visits Screening System At Islamabad Airport

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Patel visits screening system at Islamabad Airport

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday visited the Islamabad Airport to examine the facilities of Border Health Services of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday visited the Islamabad Airport to examine the facilities of Border Health Services of Pakistan.

During the visit, the minister also observed the measures being taken for screening incoming passengers.

Expressing satisfaction over the measures of Border Health Services, he said the recommendations of international health regulations were being fully implemented.

He said the Border Health Services of Pakistan was making concrete steps to stop the dissemination of various diseases in the country, adding an effective screening system was working at airports.

Qadir Patel said all available resources would be utilized to further improve the services of this organization.

He said the present government was paying special focus to new health reforms to change the health system of the country. The government was also taking steps to protect citizens from various diseases, the minister added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Visit Border All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau Interested in Buying Ships, Helicopt ..

Guinea-Bissau Interested in Buying Ships, Helicopters From Russia - President

48 seconds ago
 Iran's UN Ambassador Calls Investigation Into Use ..

Iran's UN Ambassador Calls Investigation Into Use of Iranian Drones in Ukraine I ..

50 seconds ago
 Two suicide bombers killed

Two suicide bombers killed

51 seconds ago
 Elders reject decision to ban entry of women in ba ..

Elders reject decision to ban entry of women in bazars

53 seconds ago
 State Dept. Says Has Not Seen Serious Engagement F ..

State Dept. Says Has Not Seen Serious Engagement From Russia on Prisoner Exchang ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia rejects US basketballer's appeal of 'trauma ..

Russia rejects US basketballer's appeal of 'traumatic' sentence

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.