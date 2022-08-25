UrduPoint.com

Patel Vows Effective Measures For Improving Maternal, Child Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel Thursday said that the government was taking effective measures to improve maternal and child health care facilities across the country.

Talking to a Jordanian delegation led by Princess Sarah Zeid, he said comprehensive reforms were being introduced in the health sector of the country.

Practical steps were in place for welfare of people and providing them health facilities on priority basis, he added.

The minister said preparation of a Breast feeding Bill was in final stages for improving mother child health.

Patel lauded the service of Princess Sarah in maternal newborn health and nutrition at international level.

Speaking on the occasion, Princess Sarah lauded the coordination of Federal and provincial governments in health sector and maternal child health programme in Pakistan.

She said she was here to study Pakistan's maternal newborn child health programmes.

Regarding flood relief activities, the minister said that best possible health facilities were being provided to flood affected people in collaboration with provincial governments.

Federal Health Secretary, Dr Fakhr-e-Alam and special secretary health were present in the meeting.

