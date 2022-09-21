Patel vows eliminating spurious drugs business

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday said his mission was to completely eliminate the business of spurious drugs and ensure the provision of quality medicines to masses.

In a statement, he said the ongoing crackdown against counterfeit medicines would continue with the aim to purge the country from unregistered, fake drugs.

Meanwhile, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) team raided a medical store in Namak Mandi, Peshawar and recovered fake Mixel, capsules, 400 mg, Bionic tablets, Ruling capsules, Eskem Capsules, Methachlor Eye Drops and Amgydex Eye drops.

The stocks were confiscated and samples were sent to laboratory. The team also recovered institution medicines (the medicine supplies to government institutions and hospitals).

DRAP authorities also raided various pharmacies in Rawalpindi and recovered huge stock of diclofenac Potassium. Recovered drugs have been sealed, besides initiating legal action against the responsible.