UrduPoint.com

Patel Vows Eliminating Spurious Drugs Business

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Patel vows eliminating spurious drugs business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday said his mission was to completely eliminate the business of spurious drugs and ensure the provision of quality medicines to masses.

In a statement, he said the ongoing crackdown against counterfeit medicines would continue with the aim to purge the country from unregistered, fake drugs.

Meanwhile, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) team raided a medical store in Namak Mandi, Peshawar and recovered fake Mixel, capsules, 400 mg, Bionic tablets, Ruling capsules, Eskem Capsules, Methachlor Eye Drops and Amgydex Eye drops.

The stocks were confiscated and samples were sent to laboratory. The team also recovered institution medicines (the medicine supplies to government institutions and hospitals).

DRAP authorities also raided various pharmacies in Rawalpindi and recovered huge stock of diclofenac Potassium. Recovered drugs have been sealed, besides initiating legal action against the responsible.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Business Drugs Rawalpindi Stocks From Government

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

40 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

1 hour ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.