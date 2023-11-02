Patent granted to NTUF for developing spinnable fibers from banana plant waste

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) has been granted patent on its innovative technology for development of spinnable fibers from the waste of banana tree.

An NTUF spokesman said here on Thursday that in a groundbreaking stride towards textile innovation, the National Textile University announced the official acceptance of patent, "A Method for the Preparation of Spinnable Banana Fibers," on May 19, 2023. However, this pioneering invention was granted on October 23, 2023 which guarantees exclusivity for the next 20 years and marks a new era in sustainable textile production, he added.

He said that this inventive breakthrough, developed by Dr.

Faheem Ahmed, Dr. Sheraz Ahmed, Dr. Yasir Nawab and Dr. Muzammil Hussain, under the Higher education Commission (HEC) funded project (GCF-63 KnowTex), was set to reshape the textile industry by introducing a novel method for producing spinnable banana fibers from plant waste with enhanced softness, fineness, and improved properties.

“This patent represents the culmination of extensive research and innovation in the field of sustainable textiles. This creative process comprises several critical steps, not only contributing to the development of spinnable banana fibers but also having the potential to pave the way for eco-friendly, high-performance fabrics”, he added.