Path To National Progress Defined By Indigenous Industries Like POF Wah: COAS
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah on Tuesday and said that the path to national progress is defined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah.
The COAS was briefed about the production capabilities of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), its contributions towards fulfilling the defence requirements of the Pakistan Armed Forces and export potential, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
The COAS witnessed a wide range of POF Products including indigenously designed and manufactured new weapons and ammo under test & trials.
While addressing the POF officers and staff, COAS appreciated their contributions to the security and economy of the country by making POF the prime defence industry of Pakistan.
“Path to national progress is defined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah. We will continue to work for self-reliance and the latest technology which is essential towards ensuring reliability and strengthening the defence of Pakistan.” COAS remarked.
Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman POF Wah.
Recent Stories
Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?
Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Exploring new avenues for trade cooperation vital to augment Pak-German ties: Ambassador5 minutes ago
-
US ambassador calls on Air Chief5 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses appeal in family dispute on gold5 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses matters relating to PHA Mega city5 minutes ago
-
Blockade of waterways due to illegal construction in hill torrent prone areas inflicting heavy losse ..15 minutes ago
-
3 hospitalized due to suffocation15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy discusses educational cooperation with Baghdad's American varsity25 minutes ago
-
IGP review up-gradation work of Special Initiative Police Station Civil Lines25 minutes ago
-
Media has key role in shaping public perception during elections: Solangi25 minutes ago
-
Additional IG Dr. Ishtiaq Marwat retires25 minutes ago
-
Murree admin accelerates ongoing operation against illegal construction25 minutes ago
-
General Bus Stand Mardan will be shifted to Chamtar25 minutes ago