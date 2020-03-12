UrduPoint.com
Path To Peace Passes Through Afghanistan: Chief Of Army Staff

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:04 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said the path to regional stability and peace passed through Afghanistan and Pakistan was ready to play its role to meet all challenges with utmost sincerity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said the path to regional stability and peace passed through Afghanistan and Pakistan was ready to play its role to meet all challenges with utmost sincerity.

The 230th Corps Commanders' Conference chaired by the COAS was held here at General Headquarters, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

"The Path to regional stability and peace passes through Afghanistan. Collaborative approach and patience can help overcome all challenges for which Pakistan is ready to play its part with utmost sincerity, " the COAS emphasised.

The forum also discussed emerging situation with regards to COVID-19 and preventive measures taken at Army Level.

The COAS directed all concerned to gear up preparations in support of national effort to counter this pandemic in case of any eventuality.

