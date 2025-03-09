Open Menu

Pathanay Khan's Contributions To Folk Music Remembered On His Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Pathanay Khan's contributions to folk music remembered on his anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Fans and admirers from all walks of life took to social media and electronic platforms on Sunday to pay glowing tributes to the iconic Lok singer Pathanay Khan on his 25th death anniversary, remembering his enduring legacy and unforgettable contributions to Pakistani folk music.

Born in 1926 in Basti Tambu Wali, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Pathanay Khan was renowned for his soulful renditions of Kafiis based on the poetry of esteemed Sufi poets such as Baba Bullay Shah, Khuwaja Ghulam Fareed and Pir Mehar Ali Shah, media channels reported.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to music, the Government of Pakistan bestowed upon him the prestigious Pride of Performance award in 1979.

With a career spanning decades, he earned 80 national and regional awards for his mesmerizing renditions of Sufi poetry.

From an early age, he faced hardships where his father remarried, leading his mother to raise him alone.

It was a Syed family that suggested changing his name to Pathanay Khan, believing it would spiritually uplift him. His early teacher, Baba Mir Khan, guided him in music, and despite financial struggles, he pursued his passion with unwavering devotion.

His distinctive singing style continues to inspire musicians and Sufi music lovers worldwide. Even 25 years after his passing, his voice, poetry, and spiritual wisdom remain immortal in the hearts of his fans.

As the nation remembers Pathanay Khan on his 25th death anniversary, fans are flooding social media platforms with heartfelt tributes, nostalgic memories and iconic songs of the legendary singer.

Pathanay Khan passed away on March 9, 2000, at the age of 74, in his native town of Kot Addu.

