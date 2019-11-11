Pathologists for strengthening PCR serotype Lab tests

Consultative meeting of pathologists of all teaching hospitals from across Punjab was held in the Institute of Public Health (IPH) to prepare recommendations for strengthening and extending PCR Serotype tests for dengue patients in tertiary-care hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A consultative meeting of pathologists of all teaching hospitals from across Punjab was held in the Institute of Public Health (IPH) to prepare recommendations for strengthening and extending PCR Serotype tests for dengue patients in tertiary-care hospitals.

Presiding over a meeting, Dean IPH, Prof. Dr. Zarfishan Tahir said the main objective for holding meeting was to identify the gaps in the system and together the recommendations of pathologists for enhancing and strengthening existing diagnostic facilities of PCR Serotype Lab tests for dengue patients in the teaching hospitals.

She further said that consolidated recommendations of experts would be furnished to the Secretary Specialized Health care and Medical education.

Dean IPH said the provincial department would provide financial as well as technical support for this purpose.

Professor of Haematology, Children Hospital Dr. Nisar was of the view that such facilities should be centralized at IPH, it would not only save financial resources but also maintain the quality of tests.

He further said the mostly PCR Serotype tests needed in the dengue epidemic season.

Prof. Fozia Asghar of Jinnah hospital proposed that the facilities should also be set up at regional bases for which satellite labs be set up to avoid delay in the Lab results. Prof Shehla of SIMS was of the view that Centralized Purchase system also be adopted for the procurement of PCR Kits.

The meeting was attended by the pathologists and other experts from all teaching hospitals. Dean IPH Dr. Zarfishan Tahir informed the participants that their recommendations/proposals would be sent to the department for taking necessary steps at the earliest.