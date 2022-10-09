Patience, tolerance, respect for humanity hallmarks of Islamic Teachings: Gardezi

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Patience, tolerance and respect for humanity are hallmarks of Islamic Society, said provincial minister for agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi on Sunday.

Addressing Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference, he stated we should follow teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The golden principles of Prophet's (PBUH) teaching can lead us to success not only in the world but the life hereafter. Deputy Commissioner Umar Iftikhar Sherazi also spoke and urged to convey messages of Prophet (PBUH) to every home.

The youth should be imparted knowledge about the Prophet's way of life. The ceremony was attended by a good number of civil society workers and many other officials from different departments.